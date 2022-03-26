Bridges, Hornets bounce back to knock off Jazz

ASSOCIATED PRESS

2022-03-26T07:00:00.0000000Z

2022-03-26T07:00:00.0000000Z

St. Louis Post Dispatch

https://e-edition.stltoday.com/article/282024740764477

NHL/NBA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miles Bridges had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Terry Rozier added 25 points and the Charlotte Hornets bounced back from an ugly loss to beat the Utah Jazz 107-101 on Friday night in front a sellout crowd. LaMelo Ball added 21 points for the Hornets, who had their fivegame win streak snapped Wednesday with a disappointing 15-point loss to the New York Knicks. Charlotte (38-36) wrapped up a five-game homestand with a 4-1 record and pulled within a half-game of the Brooklyn Nets for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. HAWKS 121, WARRIORS 110: Trae Young scored 33 points, Danilo Gallinari added 25 and Atlanta held on to beat visiting Golden State. Klay Thompson finished with 37 points, hitting a season-high nine 3-pointers, and Jordan Poole scored 24 for the Warriors, who have dropped four of five. Poole and Thompson each had 22 points in the first half. Golden State, third in the Western Conference, was coming off a rousing win at Miami on Wednesday before faltering against the Hawks. Atlanta, the No. 10 team in the East, had dropped two of three. WIZARDS 100, PISTONS 97: Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington held on to win at Detroit. Marvin Bagley III led Detroit with 25 points, and Cade Cunningham added 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Forward Jeremi Grant left in the first quarter with a strained calf and did not return. TIMBERWOLVES 116, MAVERICKS 95: Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and nine rebounds as Minnesota made up for a narrow loss at Dallas four days earlier by tightening up its defense and blowing out the Mavericks at home. Jordan McLaughlin had a season-high 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting for the Timberwolves. They moved a half-game behind idle Denver for the sixth spot that they badly want in the Western Conference to avoid the play-in tournament. Immanuel Quickley scored 20 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, leading a huge comeback that carried New York past reeling Miami on the road. RJ Barrett scored 18 points for the Knicks, who trailed by 17 points with 11 minutes left before closing on a 38-13 run and handing Miami a third consecutive loss — all of them against teams who were missing top players. KNICKS 111, HEAT 103:

en-us