Sundqvist, Walman go to Red Wings in deal

2022-03-22T07:00:00.0000000Z

This time of year, experience weighs heavily in the mind of Blues general manager Doug Armstrong. Particularly playoff experience. With that in mind, the Blues traded for Detroit Red Wings defensemen Nick Leddy in a deal announced less than an hour before Monday’s NHL trade deadline. The Blues also got defenseman Luke Witkowski, more of a journeyman type from the Red Wings, sending forward Oskar Sundqvist, defenseman Jake Walman and a second-round draft pick in 2023 to the Motor City. As part of the deal, Detroit will retain one-half of Leddy’s $5.5 million salary-cap count for this season. And that makes the money work for the Blues because Sundqvist’s cap count this season is $2.75 million — half of $5.5 million. “Nick brings experience,” Armstrong said. “If you look at the last couple playoff years, his team has played into the semifinals. . . . He’s a guy that can log big minutes at an important time of the year for teams that play deep (into the playoffs). He’s a skater, he’s a puck mover. It’s a dimension that will add to our group.” Leddy, who turned 31 Sunday, is a native of Eden Prairie, Minn., who was drafted 16th overall by Minnesota in 2009 but has spent most of his career with the New York Islanders. He has tons of playoff experience, including a Stanley Cup championship with the Chicago Blackhawks in 201213, four conference finals — including the last two with the New York Islanders — and 121 career playoff games. “He gives the coaches an option,” Armstrong said. “Now we have seven experienced players (on defense).” The other six would be Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Robert Bortuzzo, Marco Scandella and Nikko Mikkola. Putting Mikkola in that group might be a stretch, but Armstrong added: “Mikkola’s played deep into the World Championships and won it (with Finland), so he’s an experienced player internationally, getting more experience every day.” Armstrong said Leddy will join the team in time for Tuesday’s game in Washington against the Capitals. The Red Wings had a scout at the Blues’ March 13 home game against Winnipeg, which seemed conspicuous since Detroit was done playing St. Louis for the year. Leddy, 6 feet and 205 pounds, is a “rental,” meaning his contract expires after this season to make him an unrestricted free agent. Armstrong said the Blues would take a wait-and-see approach before deciding whether to explore a new contract. Leddy has averaged 20 minutes 37 seconds of ice time over 831 career regular-season games, indicative of top-four status. This season, he had one goal and 15 assists in 55 games for Detroit, but was a whopping minus-33 in goal differential. That’s the second-worst plusminus figure in the league, ahead of only Philadelphia’s Keith Yandle. Whether that’s a result of playing for a bad team, or bad play on his part — or both — is uncertain. “I think when you’re on a developing team, playing against the other team’s top players all night long — on a team that’s probably losing more than you’re winning — your plus-minus is gonna take a hit,” Armstrong said. A better way to judge Leddy, Armstrong added, is to look at his work with the Islanders and the fact that he played heavy minutes on a “final four” team each of the prior two seasons. The highly-respected Daily Faceoff website had Leddy ranked at No. 3 on its Top 50 Trade Targets list entering Monday. Keep in mind, that came after defensemen Hampus Lindholm (to Boston), Ben Chiarot (to Florida) and Mark Giordano (to Toronto) already had been traded. “With Lindholm, Chiarot and Giordano off the board, Leddy heads into Monday as the top rental defenseman available,” wrote Frank Seravalli for the Daily Faceoff. “There is considerable interest in Leddy. ... It’d be interesting to ask (coach) Barry Trotz if the Islanders miss him. He was a salary-cap casualty on the Island, but he’s been just about exactly as advertised in Detroit. Leddy is dependable, steady and can chip in the odd point from the point as a capable second unit power play guy.” Additionally, the price was high for Lindholm, Chiarot and Giordano: a first-round draft pick and two second-rounders were part of the Lindholm package; a first-rounder, fourth-rounder and a prospect went for Chiarot; and Giordano brought two seconds and a third. And that doesn’t even factor in cap considerations. Giordano, for example, had a cap count of $6.75 million. “At some point you just can’t do everything all the time,” Armstrong said. “We’ve been a competitive team for the better part of a decade now. We were able to keep our firstround pick and get a good prospect in (Jake) Neighbours, a player we think should be pushing very hard for our team next year. “(Zachary) Bolduc seems to be a very good young player. We wanted to add to that. Again, you can’t always play in that market of giving up future first-round picks all the time. Giving up a first-round pick for a rental didn’t seem to make (sense).” Neighbours was the Blues’ firstround pick in 2020; Bolduc was their first-rounder in 2021. Witkowski, 31, and a native of Holland, Mich., has played in 132 NHL regular-season games with Tampa Bay and Detroit. But he’s spent most of this season playing for Grand Rapids in the American Hockey League and according to Armstrong is ticketed for the Blues’ AHL affiliate in Springfield, Mass. (He played in only one game with the Red Wings this season.) Sundqvist has played in 41 games this season, with four goals and 11 assists. Coming off knee and hip surgeries, he has struggled to get his full game back, and knee issues have kept him out of some games recently. But he has been a valuable role player for the Blues since arriving here in 2017-18, an underrated passer and core penalty killer who played mostly on the fourth line but had successful stints moving up in the lineup. “Sunny’s been one of my favorite players, quite honestly,” Armstrong said. “He got the nickname ‘Sunny’ because of ‘Sundqvist.’ But he actually is sunny. He’s always got a smile on. I’ve always enjoyed being around him. “A really good player. Always gonna have a great memory here as a Blue.” Walman will be an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent after this season. He played in 32 games this season for the Blues with three goals and three assists, and had played better lately. But it seemed clear that Mikkola had moved ahead of him in the Blues’ defenseman rotation.

