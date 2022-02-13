Grizzlies deny Hornets’ rally, win fifth straight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ja Morant scored 26 points, Desmond Bane added 25 and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the Charlotte Hornets 125-118 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Steven Adams added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have won eight of their last nine games while scoring at least 120 points in their last five. HEAT 115, NETS 111: Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and host Miami held off a furious rally from Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. 76ERS 103, CAVALIERS 93: Joel Embiid had a triple-double of 40 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists along with a highlight-reel jam, and host Philadelphia beat Cleveland. SPURS 124, PELICANS 114: Dejounte Murray had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and San Antonio beat New Orleans to give the Spurs consecutive double-digit, wire-to-wire victories on the road. NUGGETS 110, RAPTORS 109: Rookie guard Bones Hyland made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:16 to play as Denver beat host Toronto, ending the Raptors’ winning streak at eight. KINGS 123, WIZARDS 110: De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points, Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and 11 rebounds in his second game with Sacramento, and the new-look Kings won at Washington. TRAIL BLAZERS 112, KNICKS 103: Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists, and Portland erased a 23-point, third-quarter deficit to win at New York. CLIPPERS 99, MAVERICKS 97: Reggie Jackson scored 24 points as Los Angeles held off host Dallas in the final minute to earn another split in another two-game set between the teams. BULLS 106, THUNDER 101: DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points, Nikola Vucevic added 31 points and 15 rebounds, and host Chicago overcame a sluggish start to beat Oklahoma City. WARRIORS 117, LAKERS 115: Klay Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry made a clutch layup with 46 seconds remaining, and Golden State held off visiting Los Angeles. SUNS 132, MAGIC 105: Devin Booker scored 26 points and Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 10 rebounds as host Phoenix won its fifth straight game, beating Orlando.

