Booker scores 24 as Suns have no trouble with Hornets

2022-01-03T08:00:00.0000000Z

2022-01-03T08:00:00.0000000Z

St. Louis Post Dispatch

https://e-edition.stltoday.com/st-louis-post-dispatch/20220103/281990380863667/

SPORTS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Devin Booker scored 24 points, Jalen Smith tied a career high with 19 points and 12 rebounds and the short-handed Phoenix Suns hammered the Charlotte Hornets 133-99 on Sunday night. Chris Paul had 16 assists to help the Suns improve to 28-8 — a half-game behind Golden State for the NBA lead — after they lost three of their previous four. The Suns got 11 points and six rebounds from Bismack Biyombo, who signed a 10-day contract Saturday with four Phoenix players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, including starting center Deandre Ayton, starting forward Jae Crowder and backup center JaVale McGee. Coach Monty Williams also is out. RAPTORS 120, KNICKS 105: Fred VanVleet scored 19 of his season-high 35 points in the third quarter, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Toronto extended its home winning streak against the Knicks to 11 games by beating a depleted New York team. OG Anunoby scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 13 and Chris Boucher 12 as the Raptors won back-toback games for the first time since home wins over New York and Sacramento on Dec. 10 and 13. KINGS 115, HEAT 113: De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 24 points over the final six minutes, including two free throws with 6.2 seconds left and the game tied, and Sacramento ended Miami’s five-game winning streak at home. Buddy Hield added 26 points for Sacramento. Damian Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Davion Mitchell scored 12 points. CELTICS 116, MAGIC 111 (OT): Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 50 points, rallying host Boston from 14 points down late in the fourth quarter to beat Orlando. Brown scored 21 in the fourth quarter, then opened OT with his fifth 3-pointer of the game. Brown, whose previous career high was 46 against the Knicks on Oct. 20, also finished with 11 rebounds as the Celtics avoided losing for the fourth time in five games. CAVALIER 108, PACERS 104: Rookie Evan Mobley had 24 points and nine rebounds, Kevin Love scored 20 points and host Cleveland snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Indiana. MAVERICKS 95, THUNDER 86: Luka Doncic had 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in his return from a 10-game absence and Marquese Criss came off the bench to score a season-high 15 points, leading Dallas at Oklahoma City. LAKERS 108, TIMBERWOLVES 103: LeBron James scored 26 points, Malik Monk added 22 and host Los Angeles hung on to beat Minnesota for the first time in three meetings this season.

en-us