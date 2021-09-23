Red Wings’ Bertuzzi won’t be able to play in Canada:

SPORTS

Tyler Bertuzzi, a key part of the Detroit Red Wings, has declined to get the vaccine for COVID-19, the only Wings player to do so, general manager Steve Yzerman said Wednesday. Yzerman said Bertuzzi will not be able to travel to Canada under current restrictions, which require a 14-day quarantine for unvaccinated players. The Wings play nine times in Canada. If Bertuzzi continues to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, he would forfeit at least $400,000 just based on the Canada-based games. Bertuzzi, 26, signed a two-year, $9.5 million deal in July. He’s a top-line player and power play guy, and one of the grittiest players on the team. The NHL and NHL Players Association do not have a vaccine mandate for players, but unvaccinated players face restrictions that the vaccinated do not. (Detroit Free-Press)