Blashill to stay with Red Wings

HOCKEY

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings have not had enough good players to consistently win in recent years, making the man behind their bench relatively moot. Due in part to that fact, the Red Wings are sticking with coach Jeff Blashill for their rebuild. General manager Steve Yzerman made the announcement Tuesday, giving Blashill a contract extension despite a five-year postseason drought and a career record of 172-221-62. “It’s hard to coach a rebuilding team,” Yzerman said on a Zoom call with reporters. Yzerman said assistant coach Dan Bylsma, who led Pittsburgh to the 2009 Stanley Cup and was later Buffalo’s coach, is leaving to pursue other jobs in the league for next season. Blashill’s sixth season behind the bench ended May 8 with an overtime loss to Columbus and both teams finished with a Central Division-low 48 points in the pandemic-shortened season.